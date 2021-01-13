Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on J Sainsbury plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.90 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

