Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $528.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

