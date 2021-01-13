Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

