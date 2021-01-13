Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -417.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

