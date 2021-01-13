Jeffrey Bruce Berman Sells 30,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Bruce Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 349 shares of GAN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $7,901.36.

GAN stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

