Jennifer C. Haas Sells 86,865 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.