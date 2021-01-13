Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,486 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $286,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 1,709,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Zuora by 50.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 623,144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zuora by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 401,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

