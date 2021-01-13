Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,486 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $286,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.
Shares of ZUO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 1,709,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Zuora by 50.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 623,144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zuora by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 401,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
