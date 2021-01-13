Jetcoin Hits Market Cap of $237,490.41 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $237,490.41 and approximately $823,257.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

