Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops One Day Volume of $100,111.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $100,111.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 82.3% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

