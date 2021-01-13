Jibrel Network Trading Up 75.6% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $110,291.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

