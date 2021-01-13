JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $4.17. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,043 shares traded.

JMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,790 shares of company stock worth $129,704 over the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

