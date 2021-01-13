JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $4.17. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,043 shares traded.
JMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,790 shares of company stock worth $129,704 over the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.