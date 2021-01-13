Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 136,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.