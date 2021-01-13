Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Down to $141.60

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.60, but opened at $137.00. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $134.80, with a volume of 291,327 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £596.18 million and a PE ratio of 193.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.70.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

