Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $40,716.97

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $40,716.97 and $4,514.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

