Jonathan M. Silver Sells 1,780 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLUG traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,342,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,222,773. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

