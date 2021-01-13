JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of YY stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.