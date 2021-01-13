JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.90

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.90 and traded as low as $82.70. JOYY shares last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 1,350,174 shares.

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JOYY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.