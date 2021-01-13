JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.91 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 40,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 62,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,484,000.

