JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $403.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 218979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The company has a market cap of £580.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 3.29 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

