JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,826.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,449,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,639 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 2,992,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

