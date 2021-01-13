JUIICE (JUI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $287.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $287.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUIICE has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052728 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001655 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1,027.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002659 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.