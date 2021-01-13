JUIICE (JUI) Price Down 13.4% This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $1.40 million and $275.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 951.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002763 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.