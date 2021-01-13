Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) alerts:

Shares of JE traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 456,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.94. The firm has a market cap of C$345.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.