Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.99.

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,750,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

