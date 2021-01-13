JUST (JST) One Day Volume Hits $46.33 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. JUST has a market cap of $56.62 million and $46.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

