Kadena Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Kadena has a market cap of $8.13 million and $334,028.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00260714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

Kadena Coin Trading

Kadena can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.