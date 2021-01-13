KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.22. 2,825,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,616,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

