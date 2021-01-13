KARMA Trading 138.5% Higher Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 138.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $104.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00076893 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.