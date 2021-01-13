Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

