Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWHIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

