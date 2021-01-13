KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.