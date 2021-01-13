Keep Network Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $740,570.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,043,479 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

