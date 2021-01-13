Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Reaches $59.81 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $299.04 or 0.00865774 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

