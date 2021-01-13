Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €14.85 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.85 ($17.47) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.94. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

