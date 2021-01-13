Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €135.95 ($159.94). 545,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.54. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

