Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €47.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.88) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.89 ($48.11) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.85. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

