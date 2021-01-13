Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €26.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.30.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

