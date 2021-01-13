Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €26.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

