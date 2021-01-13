Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) to Hold

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Entra ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $$22.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

