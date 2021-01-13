Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.06 ($29.48).

Shares of TEG opened at €24.44 ($28.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

