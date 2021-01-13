Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.