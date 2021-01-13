Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€500.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been given a €500.00 ($588.24) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €539.57 ($634.79).

MC stock opened at €515.80 ($606.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €502.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €432.49. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

