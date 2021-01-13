Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.20. 67,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 30,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, Danske downgraded Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.