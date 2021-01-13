Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.