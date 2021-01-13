Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.76.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 382,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20. Keyera Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

