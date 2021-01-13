Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$28.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) has been given a C$28.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.76.

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) stock traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.20. 382,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,054. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.87.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

