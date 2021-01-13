Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEYUF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.