Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $504,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

