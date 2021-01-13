Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3290879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45.

Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

