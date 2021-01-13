Kirk Somers Sells 7,600 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $1,101,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.
- On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.
- On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.
- On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.
CDLX traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $150.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.