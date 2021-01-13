Kirk Somers Sells 7,600 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $1,101,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.

CDLX traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $150.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

