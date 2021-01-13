Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

TSE KL traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.75. 550,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,521. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.